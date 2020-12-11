The Voice UK 2021 start date confirmed with new coach and big twist

The Voice UK 2021 is on its way to ITV with its landmark tenth series.

The singing show will bring in some changes for the latest season, including a new coach and a big format twist.

Here's all you need to know...

When does The Voice UK 2021 start?

ITV has announced that series 10 of The Voice UK will start on TV on Saturday, 2 January at 8:30PM.

Episodes will air weekly on Saturday nights for 12 weeks featuring The Blind auditions, The Battles, Semi Finals and Final.

This series, the show will see a brand new Coach take her seat in the most iconic chairs on television and the introduction of a brand new twist - The Block!

Meet The Voice UK's new coach

Award-winning global star Anne-Marie will join The Voice UK for 2021.

She replaces Meghan Trainor, who previously announced her exit at the end of the last series.

Anne-Marie has become one of Britain’s most-loved and successful stars since the release of her 2018 debut album, Speak Your Mind, which saw her become the biggest- selling debut artist of that year.

Anne-Marie joins returning coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs in the search to find the next singing sensation, with the lucky winner securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Emma Willis is returning to host the show.

Meanwhile, this series viewers will see a brand new format twist - ‘The Block’. During the Blind auditions, the four Coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow Coach from adding a singer to his or her team.

Each Coach will get only one chance to use their ‘Block’ button in the hope of trying to secure the best team possible - and weaken the chances of the other Coaches.

The Voice UK airs on ITV from Saturday, 2 January at 8:30PM.

