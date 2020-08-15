The results from the last of The Voice Kids 2020 battle rounds are in - who's in the semi-finals?

The Voice Kids UK is airing Saturday nights, and this evening (August 15) was the conclusion of the battles.

Advertisements

Coaches Pixie Lott, Danny Jones, Paloma Faith, Will.i.am returned tonight with some tough decisions to make.

Presented by Emma Willis, the new series is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

Tonight saw the second half of the battle rounds of The Voice Kids 2020. In a difference to the main show, in The Voice Kids the battles are a three way competition for just one place in the semi-finals.

There are also no steals on The Voice Kids – meaning no second chances for the coaches who must pick just one winner from each three way battle in their team.

In tonight's second half of the battles, the semi-finalists were confirmed - here are all the results and performances...

Team Danny: Asher, Connie and Blair

Up first in this week's battles was Team Danny as Asher, Connie and Blair went head to head singing XO by Beyonce. Danny named Blair as the winner, sending him through to next weekend's semi-finals.

Advertisements

Team Paloma: Rachel, Heidi and Dara

The final battle on Team Paloma involved Rachel, Heidi and Dara, singing Shakira's Whenever, Wherever. Choosing between the group, Paloma named Dara as the winner.

Team Will: Fraya, Lily and Savannah

Team Will's next battle featured Fraya, Lily and Savannah performing an impressive cover of I'm Going Down by Rose Royce. Making the difficult decision between them, Will chose Savannah for the semi-finals.

Team Pixie: Joshua, Maylah and Ned

Team Pixie's first battle of the night saw Joshua, Maylah and Ned sing off with Sam Brown's Stop! Making her choice, Pixie said: "It's an impossible decision... going through to the next round is... Josh."

Team Will: Ruby M, Misha and Victoria

The last of Team Will's battles, Ruby M, Misha and Victoria faced off as they performed Shake It Off by Taylor Swift with Will naming Victoria his winner and putting the youngster through to the semi-finals.

Advertisements

Team Pixie: Justine, Jai-Jae and Jemima

Justine, Jai-Jae and Jemima presented the very final battle of this year's series, singing Rise Up by Andra Day. Deciding her winner, Pixie said: "I felt everything that you sang. That was unbelievable... I love you all so much but I'm going to go with Justine."

The Voice Kids 2020 continues next Saturday night with the semi-finals.

The remaining 12 acts will go head to head in their teams for four places in the final where the viewers will pick this year's winner.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV

More on: The Voice UK 2020