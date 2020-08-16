The Voice Kids 2020 contestants: Meet the teams in the semi-finals

Here's a full recap of how The Voice Kids 2020 teams look for the upcoming semi-finals.

Series four of the The Voice Kids in the UK continued on Saturday with the second half of this year's battle stages.

The new series brings a change to the coaches, with Paloma Faith joining the series alongside returning coaches Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones.

Both solo singers and double acts, aged seven to 14, were eligible to come and sing their hearts out at the blind auditions.

Those that got a turn progressed through to the battles where the coaches had to cut their teams down from 9 to just three.

In each battle, three acts faced off with the same song with their coach picking just one to progress through to the semi-finals.

Meet the contestants through to the semi-finals below...

Team Paloma Faith

Dara McNicholl



Dara performs

Dara McNicholl is a 12-year-old from County Derry. His blind audition song was I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

Hayley



Hayley performs.

12-year-old Hayley from Manchester stunned all the coaches with her blind audition performance of Stand By Me by Ben E King.

Isla



Isla performs

14-year-old Isla from Hampshire showcased her love of Jazz with a cover of Summertime by Ella Fitzgerald at her audition.

Team Pixie Lott

Rae



Rae performs

11-year-old Rae from Essex belted out Leona Lewis hit Footprints In The Sand for her blind audition.

Joshua



Joshua performs.

14-year-old Joshua from Ireland sang You Are The Reason by Calum Scott at the blind auditions.

Justine



Justine performs.

13-year-old Justine from Swansea wowed at the blind auditions with a cover of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

Team will.i.am

Victoria



Victoria performs.

7-year-old Victoria from Middlesex performed How Far I'll Go from the Disney film Moana at her blind audition.

Savannah



Savannah performs.

13-year-old Savannah flew from Switzerland to audition, performing a cover of Killing Me Softly.

Amos



Amos performs

13-year-old Amos from Milton Keynes performed AJ Tracey's Ladbroke Grove at his blind audition.

Team Danny Jones

George



George performs.

10-year-old George from Peterborough rocked out on stage as he performed Plug in Baby by Muse at the blind auditions.

Gracie



Gracie performs.

14-year-old Gracie from Wigan returned to the show after not getting a turn last year. She performed You Don't Have To Say You Love Me by Dusty Springfield for her blind audition.

Blair



Blair performs

13-year-old Blair from Scotland performed The Bucket by Kings Of Leon for his blind audition, playing the guitar as well as singing.

What's next on The Voice Kids?

Those who have got through the battles now face the semi-final.

The remaining singers will be singing to impress their coaches for one last time as each coach selects just one act per team to make it to the final and then the ultimate decision will be in the hands of the viewers at home.

The final four will perform in the final in the hope of winning the public vote. Win the competition and they’ll secure a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando.

The Voice Kids airs Saturday nights on ITV.

