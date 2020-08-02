Watch 13-year-old Lilly's cover of Lost Without You on The Voice Kids UK

13-year-old Lilly won herself a spot in The Voice Kids battles on Saturday night with a Freya Ridings cover.

Series 4 of The Voice Kids UK welcomes Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Will.i.am back to the spinning red chairs with new coach Paloma Faith.

Saturday saw the auditions draw to a close for this summer's season.

One of the acts singing for one of the final places was 13-year-old Lilly from Gloucestershire.

Watch Lilly's audition on The Voice UK Kids below...

Lilly gave a haunting performance of Lost Without You by Freya Ridings to get both Will and Danny to turn.

Lilly chose to join Team Will, completing his team for the battle rounds.

With Emma Willis again at the helm, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos aged from 7 to 14.

Up for grabs for the winner is the top prize of a music bursary worth £30,000 plus an incredible family trip to America.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice Kids UK 2020 in the grand final.

The Voice airs Saturday evenings on ITV.

You can catch up on episodes of The Voice on the internet via the ITV Hub website.

Acts who make it past the first round will go on to compete in the battles later this year.

