The Voice Kids: 13-year-old stuns with Just The Way You Are cover

13-year-old Jarren closed the blind auditions of The Voice Kids 2020 in style this weekend.

This summer's fourth season sees new coach Paloma join Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott in the spinning red chairs.

Saturday saw the auditions conclude for the brand new season as the teams were completed for the battle rounds.

Closing the show was teenager Jarren from London who completed Team Danny after singing Just The Way You Are by Billy Joel.

Watch Jarren's performance on The Voice Kids UK 2020 below...

Jarren was the last contestant to perform and got the very final place in the battles on Team Danny.

Danny said: "I've been fighting, pitching for a singer like you, all through these blind auditions, and finally I've got you on team Danny and I'm so happy about that."

Ahead of his audition, Jarren said: "Normally I sing with my choir but here i am dong it alone, it feels overwhelming.

"Singing is really important to me, I hope the coaches like what I do, I think my mum would cry," he added.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos aged between 7 and 14.

Up for grabs for the winner is a prize of a £30,000 music bursary and a dream family trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

The Voice Kids 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can catch up via the ITV website.

