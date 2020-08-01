13-year-old wows The Voice Kids coaches with Jennifer Hudson cover

A 13-year-old wowed on The Voice Kids' final auditions this weekend with a Jennifer Hudson cover.

Series 4 of The Voice Kids welcomes Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones back to the spinning red chairs with new coach Paloma Faith.

At the weekend we saw the blind auditions return for the final round of try outs.

One act to watch was 13-year-old Sonny from London who impressed with a cover of Spotlight by Jennifer Hudson.

Watch Sonny's performance on The Voice UK Kids below...

Sonny got all four coaches to turn for his unique take on the hit song.

Paloma said: "You've got an exceptional voice and I'd love to work together in making something incredible happening on Team Paloma."

Pixie added: "Your runs were so original to you and it got me all excited!"

Danny agreed: "I'm feeling the Sonny sound. Your vibrato was original to you and I'd love to work with you."

And Will.i.am quipped: "You sing phenomenal and you're proof it's always sunny in London."

Picking between the coaches, Sonny chose to join Team Paloma going into the battles.

With Emma Willis again at the helm, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

For the winner is the top prize of a £30k music bursary and a special family holiday to America.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice Kids UK 2020 in the grand final.

The Voice UK Kids 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.