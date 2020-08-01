The Voice Kids will pre-record final in front of a 'virtual' audience

The Voice Kids 2020 final will be pre-recorded, it's been revealed.

The show is currently airing its audition stages which were filmed earlier this year.

The final will take place as scheduled later in August but there will be some major changes.

The Voice Kids final will be pre-recorded in front of a virtual audience.

A selection of fans will be able to watch the show online ahead of it airing on TV and help decide the winner of the series.

To apply to be a part of the at home virtual audience, you can email [email protected]

Meanwhile, filming of the show will follow social distancing rules.

Coaches will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones will be sat two metres apart and performances will also be choreographed to allow for social distancing.

The Voice Kids final is currently scheduled to air on Saturday, August 29.

For now, the show continues tonight at 7:25PM with the final round of auditions.

Each Coach has nine places on their teams to fill as they head into the Blind Auditions searching for the next generation of singing talent. The competition is open to solo singers and double acts, aged 7 to 14, who will take to the stage and sing in the hope of turning those chairs.

Following the blind auditions, the Battles will see the teams sing off for a place in the semi-final. There are no steals for the coaches in this competition so the youngsters will be going all out to make sure they’re one of just three acts their Coach will put through to the semi-final stage.

At the semi-final, those singers will be singing to impress their Coaches for one last time as each Coach selects just one act per team to make it to the final.

The prize for the winner is a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education, as well as a family trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

You can watch past episodes online now via the ITV Hub here.

