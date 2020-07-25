A 14-year-old stunned The Voice Kids UK coaches with an Ella Fitzgerald cover this weekend.

This summer's fourth season of The Voice Kids sees new coach Paloma join Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott in the spinning red chairs.

At the weekend we saw the auditions return for the brand new season.

One contestant winning a place in the battles was 14-year-old Isla from Hampshire who impressed with a cover of 14-year-old Isla from Hampshire.

Watch Isla's blind audition on The Voice UK Kids below...

Before performing, Isla revealed she was a fan of Jazz music and spends 80% of each day singing.

Isla got all four coaches to turn for her take on the hit song, choosing to join Team Paloma.

Paloma said: "My heart is exploding out of my chest because I feel I've found a kindred spirit."

Meanwhile, Pixie said: "Your talent is undeniable, you're a superstar."

And Danny added: "This is special. It was amazing."

With Emma Willis again at the helm, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to soloists and duos aged 7-14.

For the winner is the top prize of a £30k music bursary plus a special family getaway to America.

The winner of The Voice Kids 2020 will be crowned later this year by the public.

The Voice UK Kids 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can stream episodes The Voice UK Kids 2020 on the internet via the ITV Hub.

Contestants who make it through the audition stages will go on to compete in the battle rounds later this year.

