The Voice Kids UK: See a first look at this week's final auditions

Here's a first look at the latest episode of The Voice UK Kids as the blind auditions conclude.

This evening sees the final round of try outs for the new series.

It's the fourth season of the show and this year with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids star Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott are all back together with new coach Paloma Faith.

All four are after nine acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as they search for the next generation of young performers.

Both solo singers and double acts, aged 7-14, are invited to sing in an attempt to get the chairs spinning.

Following each performance, regardless of whether they’ve secured a spot with Pixie, Will, Paloma and Danny, all the coaches will turn to give the singers advice and feedback.

Youngsters singing on The Voice UK Kids this weekend include Misha, Jarren, Tiah, Ned, Lilly, Sonny, Ruby M, Jae-Jai, Ruby and Maylah.

We also meet a pair of duos - Nessa & Cathal and Summer & Lucca - as acts attempt to win one of the final spots in the next round.

They're competing for a spot in the battles by winning at least one coach to spin around.

Ultimately, the viewers will decide who will win and take home the top prize of a music bursary worth £30,000 plus a dream family holiday to Orlando.

The Voice UK Kids is on on Saturday, August 1 at 7:25PM on ITV.