The Voice Kids: 11-year-old Rae stuns with Leona Lewis cover

11-year-old Rae stunned The Voice UK coaches tonight with a cover of a Leona Lewis song.

New coach Paloma Faith joins returning coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs for series 4 this summer.

The latest episode saw the blind auditions continue for this summer's new series.

One of the acts winning a spot in the next round was 11-year-old Rae from Essex who showcased a cover of Leona Lewis hit Footprints In The Sand.

Watch Rae's blind audition on The Voice Kids below...

Rae got both Pixie and Will to hit their buzzers. The young singer decided to join Team Pixie.

Pixie said: "At the start I could hear the nerves but as soon as you went up I started to get goosebumps. This girl is so, so special I thought 'I have to get her on my team!'"

Meanwhile Paloma said: "That was incredible. I didn't turn because I feel like you're a way better singer than me!"

With Emma Willis again at the helm, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young singers between the ages of seven and 14.

At stake is the top prize of a £30k music bursary and a special family holiday to Universal studios, Orlando.

The public will vote for the winner of The Voice Kids in a final later this year.

The Voice UK Kids 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Episodes of The Voice UK Kids 2020 via the ITV website.

Acts who make it past the first round will go on to compete in the battle rounds later in the series.