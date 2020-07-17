See tonight's The Voice Kids 2020 blind auditions

Here's a first look at the next episode of The Voice Kids as it returns to screen.

This evening sees the latest set of auditions for the new season.

It's the fourth series of the show and this year there are four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids star Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones return alongside new coach Paloma Faith.

All four of the coaches need to pick nine acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as they search for the next generation of superstar singers.

Both solo singers and double acts, aged 7-14, are eligible to belt their hearts out in a bid to get the chairs spinning.

Following each audition, regardless of whether they’ve secured a place with Danny, Pixie, Will or Paloma, all the coaches will spin to give the singers feedback.

Acts singing on The Voice Kids this Saturday include Gracie, Joshua, Aadya, Savannah, Blair and Rachel.

We also meet Rae, Vic, James, Thaila and Cree.

They're looking for a spot in the next round by getting at least one coach to spin around.

Ultimately, public will decide who will win and take home the prize of a music bursary worth £30,000 plus a VIP trip to America.

The Voice Kids airs on Saturday, July 18 at 7:25PM on ITV.