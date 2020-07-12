A blind singer wowed with an emotional performance on The Voice Kids this weekend.

Series 4 of The Voice Kids sees Paloma Faith join the show alongside returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

Yesterday evening saw the first auditions begin for this summer's fourth season.

One of the standout acts was 13-year-old Lydia from Worcester who was born with a genetic condition which has left her blind.

She showcased a cover of Your Song by Elton John in her audition.

Watch Lydia's audition on The Voice Kids above.

The stunning performance got Pixie and Paloma to turn, with Lydia opting to join Team Pixie.

Fronted as usual by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos aged 7-14.

Up for grabs for the winner is the top prize of a music bursary worth £30,000 and a dream family holiday to Orlando.

The public will vote for the winner of The Voice Kids in a final later this year.

The Voice UK Kids 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice UK Kids 2020 on the internet via the ITV Hub.

Acts who make it through the audition stages will go on to compete in the battle rounds later in the series.

