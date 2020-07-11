The Voice Kids: 12-year-old Dara stuns with Whitney Houston cover

A 12-year-old stunned with his performance on The Voice Kids this weekend.

The Voice Kids launched its brand new series this evening.

New coach Paloma joins returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in the spinning red chairs for season 4 this summer.

One of the acts winning a spot in the next round was 12-year-old Dara McNicholl from County Derry who performed I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

Watch Dara's performance on The Voice Kids UK 2020 below...

Dara got all four coaches to turn for his take on the iconic song.

With a full line up of coaches to choose from, Dara opted to join Team Paloma.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos - between the ages of seven and 14.

Up for grabs for the winner is the prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education plus a VIP trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

The public will vote for the winner of The Voice Kids in a final later this year.

The Voice Kids 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice Kids online via the ITV Hub.

Acts who make it through the audition stages will go on to compete in the battle rounds later in the series.

Picture: ITV

