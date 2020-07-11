12-year-old shocks The Voice Kids with her incredible voice

A 12-year-old shocked the coaches on The Voice Kids with her stunning voice.

This evening saw The Voice Kids UK season 4 begin with returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones joined by new face Paloma Faith.

Advertisements

One of the acts singing their way through to the next round was 12-year-old Hayley from Manchester who performed Stand By Me by Ben E King.

Watch Hayley's performance on The Voice Kids UK 2020 below...

Hayley got all four coaches to turn for her incredible take on the legendary song.

She decided to join Team Paloma for the battle rounds.

Advertisements

Paloma raved about the performance: "You have the best voice I've heard so far and I think I'm looking at the winner of this show.

"I would love to work with you to make you realise what an incredible gift you've got."

Fellow coach Danny Jones added: "That was special, very special."

Hosted again by Emma Willis, The Voice Kids welcomes young soloists and pairs between the ages of seven and 14 to sing for a special prize.

The prize for the winner of The Voice Kids is a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education plus a dream family holiday to Orlando.

Acts who make it through the audition stages will go on to compete in the battle rounds and later the semi-final and grand final.

Advertisements

The Voice Kids 2020 currently airs Saturday nights on ITV.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice Kids online via the ITV Hub.

More on: The Voice UK 2020