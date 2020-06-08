ITV are reportedly planning to air The Voice UK live shows this autumn without an audience.

Coaches Meghan Trainor, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and their teams are ready for the last stage of the competition.

The current series concluded its pre-recorded stages earlier this year with the live semi-final & final still to air.

The Sun newspaper now reports that ITV is hoping to air the live shows in the autumn without an audience.

Audience noise will be added to the broadcast following a similar set up on the German show in April.

“The idea is that coaches Olly Murs, Meghan Trainor, Will.I.am and Sir Tom Jones will be live in the studio and will sit in the red chairs two metres apart from each other," a source shared. “The hopefuls will perform as normal and applause or other audience noises will be played through speakers.

“It sounds strange but the concept works really well and currently it’s the only way Voice bosses think they can be certain that the finals will go ahead."

They added: “They need to be able to ensure the safety of the singers, the coaches and everyone else involved in the production.

“Of course, if the guidelines around TV production change then so will the plans.”

A spokesperson for ITV said: “No decision has been taken regarding the return of filming for The Voice UK.

“We will be following all Government guidelines, with the safety of the ­talent and public being at the forefront of any ­decisions.”

The channel announced in March it was postponing the live shows until further notice.

ITV said: "We have, taken the difficult decision to postpone until later this year The Voice UK’s live semi final and final, which were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke Voice specials."

A pair of special compilation episodes aired in their place.

The Voice UK live shows will see the finalists singing for the public's vote for the first time this year.

Only four acts can go through to the Final, where one will be crowned the winner and scoop a record deal.