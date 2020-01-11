tellymix

The Voice UK 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Follow the The Voice 2020 line up on social media

Posted by Josh Darvill
The Voice UK 2020

More on

Here's where to follow all the The Voice UK 2020 contestants on social media.

The new series of The Voice 2020 started its blind auditions in January.

Acts performed to the backs of coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs in the hope of getting at least one of them to spin around based on their voice alone.

Those that got through will head into the battle rounds and knockouts as they compete for a place in the live shows where viewers will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice 2020.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

The Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames

Team Tom

Lara George
Instagram: @larageorgesinger
Twitter: @georgieblue24

ShezAr
Instagram: @shezaronly
Twitter: @ShezArOfficial

Lara Anstead
Instagram: @laraanstead

Zion
Instagram: @iam_zionmusic
Twitter: @iam_zionmusic

 

Team Will

So Diva
Instagram: @SoDivaOfficial
Twitter: @SoDivaOfficial

Baby Sol
Instagram: @missbabysol
Twitter: @missbabysol

 

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion
Instagram: @brookescullion

Trinity-Leigh Cooper
Instagram: @trinityleighofficial
Twitter: @TrinityLeigh17

Katie and Aoife
Instagram: @twins_katieandaoife
Twitter: @TwinsKatieAoife

Blaize China
Instagram: @blaizechina
Twitter: @blaizechina

 

Team Olly

Cameo Williams
Instagram: @cameo_

Ty Lewis
Instagram: @TyLewisOfficial
Twitter: @TyLewisOfficial

 

The Voice UK 2020 airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.

More on: The Voice UK 2020

Get the latest news

Subscribe on YouTube