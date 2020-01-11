The Voice UK 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all the The Voice UK 2020 contestants on social media.
The new series of The Voice 2020 started its blind auditions in January.
Acts performed to the backs of coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs in the hope of getting at least one of them to spin around based on their voice alone.
Those that got through will head into the battle rounds and knockouts as they compete for a place in the live shows where viewers will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice 2020.
Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...
The Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames
Team Tom
Lara George
Instagram: @larageorgesinger
Twitter: @georgieblue24
ShezAr
Instagram: @shezaronly
Twitter: @ShezArOfficial
Lara Anstead
Instagram: @laraanstead
Zion
Instagram: @iam_zionmusic
Twitter: @iam_zionmusic
Team Will
So Diva
Instagram: @SoDivaOfficial
Twitter: @SoDivaOfficial
Baby Sol
Instagram: @missbabysol
Twitter: @missbabysol
Team Meghan
Brooke Scullion
Instagram: @brookescullion
Trinity-Leigh Cooper
Instagram: @trinityleighofficial
Twitter: @TrinityLeigh17
Katie and Aoife
Instagram: @twins_katieandaoife
Twitter: @TwinsKatieAoife
Blaize China
Instagram: @blaizechina
Twitter: @blaizechina
Team Olly
Cameo Williams
Instagram: @cameo_
Ty Lewis
Instagram: @TyLewisOfficial
Twitter: @TyLewisOfficial
The Voice UK 2020 airs on ITV on Saturday nights.
You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.