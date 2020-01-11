The Voice UK 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all the The Voice UK 2020 contestants on social media.

The new series of The Voice 2020 started its blind auditions in January.

Acts performed to the backs of coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs in the hope of getting at least one of them to spin around based on their voice alone.

Those that got through will head into the battle rounds and knockouts as they compete for a place in the live shows where viewers will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice 2020.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

The Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames

Team Tom

Lara George

Instagram: @larageorgesinger

Twitter: @georgieblue24

ShezAr

Instagram: @shezaronly

Twitter: @ShezArOfficial

Lara Anstead

Instagram: @laraanstead

Zion

Instagram: @iam_zionmusic

Twitter: @iam_zionmusic

Team Will

So Diva

Instagram: @SoDivaOfficial

Twitter: @SoDivaOfficial

Baby Sol

Instagram: @missbabysol

Twitter: @missbabysol

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

Instagram: @brookescullion

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Instagram: @trinityleighofficial

Twitter: @TrinityLeigh17

Katie and Aoife

Instagram: @twins_katieandaoife

Twitter: @TwinsKatieAoife

Blaize China

Instagram: @blaizechina

Twitter: @blaizechina

Team Olly

Cameo Williams

Instagram: @cameo_

Ty Lewis

Instagram: @TyLewisOfficial

Twitter: @TyLewisOfficial

The Voice UK 2020 airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.