Tom Jones 'can get potential coaches banned from joining The Voice UK'

Sir Tom Jones has revealed that he gets a say in which superstars appear alongside him on The Voice UK.

Tom is as much part of the furniture on the ITV talent competition as the famous spinning chairs, having been one of its faces since 2012.

And it seems his status as a music legend has gained him some perks when it comes to who sits in them.

Any stars hoping to become a coach might want to try and impress the 'It's Not Unusual' singer, as it seems his influence could get them banned from the show.

Speaking to The Sun before the new series, Tom confessed that producers seek his input when reviewing the line-up.

The Welshman told how he researched American star Meghan Trainor before she joined earlier this year.

"They just asked me," he explained. "They said, 'We are thinking of Meghan Trainor'.

"Then I checked that out… because she was on a talent show in the States.

"But yeah really, ever since I have been on the show they have asked."

Tom would not give away any juicy details, adding: "I won't tell you the ones that I said no to."

However, the revelation did surprise to Olly Murs, who is back for his third year as a judge.

"Hang on a minute, when they said, 'We're going to have Olly Murs on the show', did they come to you first?!" he asked.

"I said, 'Who?'," Tom cheekily smirked.

While the 79-year-old may have some power, it doesn't guarantee his own safety on the panel.

BBC bosses infamously dropped Tom from their final series in 2016. He was later rehired when the contest moved to its current home the following year.

The Voice UK returns to ITV for its eighth run this Saturday at 8.30pm, following the premiere of The Masked Singer.