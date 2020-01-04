Jennifer Hudson has left The Voice UK - why did she quit the show for 2020?

Meghan Trainor joins The Voice UK this year as a new coach alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs.

The singer, who burst onto the music scene with the worldwide smash single All About That Bass in 2014, recently appeared on FOX’s singing contest THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons in the states.

On joining The Voice UK, Meghan said: “I am so excited and honoured to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly Murs as the new Coach on The Voice UK! It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!”

Why did Jennifer quit The Voice?

Jennifer Hudson previously explained why she was leaving The Voice UK, saying she was too busy working on the film adaptation of Cats and filming the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

She tweeted: "Hey y’all! I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States.

"I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time."

Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs all return to their big red chairs for what will be their third series together.

Sir Tom said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to The Voice, I just love doing this show. I’ve had a fantastic summer touring and performing songs I enjoy and have a passion for, so now it's time to discover some talented new singers to see what they can do!”

will.i.am added: “UK soloists, duos and trios - I am looking for you! This season I am seeking fresh sounds and unique voices that I want to work with and will compel me to push that button!”

Olly Murs commented: “I’m so excited to come back to The Voice this year with a new energy and even a new knee - ready to defend my title as the winning Coach. It’s fantastic to introduce a new Coach to the team as well and I look forward to getting to know Meghan.’

Also back is host Emma Willis.

She said today: “I can’t wait for the next series of The Voice, especially to hear all of the incredible talent that will no doubt be walking onto that stage. I absolutely adore Jennifer and will massively miss her. However, Meghan is a fab choice to add to the Coaching line up and it's always exciting when a new Coach arrives on the show”

The Voice UK 2020 will air on Saturday nights on ITV from January 4.