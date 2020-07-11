The Voice Kids 2020 prize revealed as new series starts

The prize for the winner of The Voice Kids 2020 has been revealed.

The first round of blind auditions on The Voice Kids' fourth series start tonight at 7:25PM on ITV.

The champion of the spin-off series will get £30,000 towards their musical education plus a special family holiday.

They'll head off to Universal studios, Orlando.

Presented by Emma Willis just like the adult version, The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

The first stage is, as always on The Voice, the blind auditions.

The youngsters perform to a live band headed by music director David Tench, singing to the backs of the coaches: Will, Pixie, Danny and, new coach for 2020, Paloma.

If the coaches like what they hear, they can spin around to select a contestant for their team of 9 singers. If more than one coach turns, it's up to the act to pick which team to join.

Unlike in the adult show, if the coaches don't press their buzzer their chairs will still turn so they can give feedback and encouragement.

Those that make it onto a team then head into the battles which on The Voice Kids will see three acts competing for a place in the semi-finals, with no steals for the coaches to use.

The battles will leave three acts on the teams who will then go forward to the semi-final stages.

The coaches then face some tough decisions to pick who to put through to the grand live final where the public will pick the winner.

The Voice UK Kids 2020 airs tonight at 7:25PM on ITV.

The series then continues on Saturday nights over the summer.

