TOWIE will be back this autumn with familiar faces for a 10th-anniversary series

The Only Way Is Essex will return to screens this autumn with a mega 10th-anniversary series.

The latest run of the show was cancelled due to the ongoing global health crisis - but ITVBe bosses are more than making up with it.

A 'mega series' will air this autumn featuring old and new faces.

Celebrating 10 years since TOWIE first burst onto our screens, the show will go back to airing two episodes a week.

Who will be appearing on the cast has yet to be announced with rumours we could see the likes of Lauren Goodger, Kirk Norcross, Mark Wright and Amy Childs all back.

Head of Unscripted at programme makers Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff said: "We are so excited to get the iconic TOWIE back on people's screens, twice a week, for what is going to be a huge Anniversary season.

"It'll be back with a bang to celebrate 10 phenomenal years with our amazing cast and see the return of some very familiar faces.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions for ITV, added: "After 10 years, TOWIE is still going strong and remains the number one show on ITVBe.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming back new and old faces for the upcoming mega-series as the show celebrates this special anniversary.”

An air date for the new series is to be confirmed.

The show's official Twitter posted: "TOWIE is returning to @ITVBe to celebrate its 10-year anniversary series.

"With surprise visits from some of our favourite TOWIE faces from the past decade, who are returning to join in the celebrations. The mega-series will return to screen later this year #TOWIE10"

TOWIE, which originally began on ITV2 before moving to its current home on ITVBe, has aired 300 episodes across 25 series and specials.

Selected episodes are currently available to watch online via the ITV Hub.

