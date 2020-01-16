Gemma Collins' Diva Forever to return for two more series

Gemma Collins has announced her ITVBe reality series Diva Forever will return for 2020.

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever first premiered on ITVBe last summer.

Now the reality star has announced that we'll get TWO series of the show this year.

Gemma posted on her Instagram page: "INTERNATIONAL BABY ✌🏻I’m so excited to tell you DIVA is back baby this year for TWO MORE SERIES!!!!!!

"Woo hoo woo hoo woo hoo ....... so what would you like to see in the next two series ...... comment below and please share your excitement for this ✌🏻 I’m literally so excited ..... where shall I go to next ? 👇🏻 comment below"

Diva Forever charts the reality TV legend’s day to day exploits, lifting the lid on the life and times of TOWIE’s fieriest and feistiest female.

The first series in 2019 followed Gemma following her time on Dancing On Ice, kick starting a music career and pursuing her American dreams.

The five-part series saw Gemma leading to LA with her Celebrity Big Brother pal Jonathan Cheban.

Gemma hit the red carpet at the world famous Chinese Theatre for the premiere of the new Godzilla movie and declared her own intentions of breaking into the industry: "I wanna be in the movies!"

Catch up with Gemma's show online

You can currently watch episodes from Gemma Collins: Diva Forever's first series online for free via the ITVHub here.

Alternatively, You can also watch online via Amazon Prime with ITVHub+.