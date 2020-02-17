Mark Wright and Amy Childs 'in talks for TOWIE reunion special'

Some of The Only Way Is Essex's original cast members could be back for a one-off special.

The likes of Lauren Goodger, Kirk Norcross, Mark Wright and Amy Childs are said to be in talks for a 10-year reunion show this year.

It'd mark a decade since the first episode of the hit reality show began in 2010.

TOWIE, which originally began on ITV2 before moving to its current home on ITVBe, has aired 300 episodes across 25 series and specials.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Towie’s ten years anniversary is coming up next year and bosses want to mark it in some way.

“It been a cultural phenomenon really and some of the original cast members have gone down in reality TV history.

“No one is entirely sure what they will do or if any of the cast mates will agree to come back but at the moment it’s a case of never say never!”

The tabloid has suggested the series could be called 'Towie OGs', similar to the recent Geordie Shore spin-off. Both shows are made by production company Lime Pictures.

Last year Amy revealed to The Sun that work on the show is "in the pipeline."

Confirming she'd definitely take part, Amy added: "It's a show that I did - I did the vajazzle, created 'well jel,' since then I've had two children and all of my fans have now got babies. My work now is baby brands and I love it.

"Ten years ago, I'd be choosing what outfit do I wear to Sugahut. Now so much has changed."

Lauren Goodger also said she'd appear: "I'd love to do it. They need to do it. I would 100 per cent do it. It is light-hearted now.”

Not one of the original TOWIE cast remain on the show after James "Arg" Argent and Lauren Pope left in 2018.

Currently the longest running cast members are Chloe Sims and Gemma Collins, who both joined in series 2 in 2011.

You can catch up with the latest episodes of TOWIE via the ITV Hub or with Amazon Prime Video.