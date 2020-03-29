New series of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls postponed due to coronavirus

A new series of The Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls sees a number of celebs dropped on an inhabited island.

Alongside a team of camera crew - who are living in just the same conditions - the celebs arrive with just the clothes they're wearing and a handful of basic tools in order to survive four weeks.

Channel 4 had been set to begin filming a new series in April but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced filming to be halted.

"The celebrities are gutted over the decision as they were set to begin filming abroad next month. It's really disappointing," a source told The Sun newspaper. "It's a challenge of a lifetime, but they understand it's not worth the risk."

A spokesperson for Channel 4 confirmed: "Due to the current restrictions on travel the new series of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls will be postponed.

"We’ve made this decision with the health and well-being of those involved in making the show as our upmost priority.”

It's the latest TV show to be postponed as a result of the pandemic.

The Great British Bake Off has also been forced to pause filming until further notice.

A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring the situation and Public Health England advice very carefully, and are looking at all possible options for producing The Great British Bake Off safely.

“Filming of the series will begin once it is safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, ITV has postponed the live shows of both Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK until later in the year.

And on the BBC, the launch of Little Mix's new talent show The Search has been delayed until further notice.

Meanwhile, channels have cut back on episodes of their soaps after filming was paused.

From Monday, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Corrie and Hollyoaks will all be airing just twice a week.