The Greatest Dancer will NOT return for a third series

The Greatest Dancer will not be back on BBC One next year, it's been announced.

After two series, it's been confirmed that the show has been dropped by the BBC.

Advertisements

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show."

They added: "We would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One".

The Greatest Dancer sees dance acts of any style or genre compete for a £50,000 cash prize and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

In the auditions, the audience decides who makes it through using a keypad to vote for an act. If more than 75% of the audience vote, the act makes the call backs.

Dance captains Cheryl, Todrick, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison mentor the acts and take a team of three into the live shows where viewers vote for their favourite each week.

Advertisements

It was ballroom duo Michael & Jowita who won The Greatest Dancer 2020 live in last month's final.

The pair, mentored by Oti, beat Team Cheryl's Lily & Joseph and Team Matthew's Harrison Vaughan to the title in the final.

Meanwhile, a Celebrity special of The Greatest Dancer for Sport Relief aired the following week.

Two teams of celebrities each learned and performed a routine for The Greatest Dancer Dance Captains who decided the winner.

On one team were singer and theatre star Alexandra Burke, gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, singer Jay McGuinness, singer, theatre star Kimberley Walsh and singer Harry Judd.

Advertisements

Their rivals included Olympian Louis Smith, singer HRVY, social media sensation Saffron Barker and actress Katie McGlynn.

The special formed part of Sport Relief on Friday, March 13 on BBC One from 7PM.

More on: The Greatest Dancer 2020