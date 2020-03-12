The Greatest Dancer may not return for a third series

The Greatest Dancer may not be back on BBC One next year, it's been reported.

After two series, it's claimed that the future of the show hangs in the balance.

The Sun reports that a decision on a third series will be made on Monday.

A source shared with the tabloid: “Crew were warned weeks ago that it looked like there might not be a show next year so were told to look at alternative work for this time next year.

“The show has struggled in terms of ratings and all the talk is that it’s in trouble.”

A spokesperson for the BBC confirmed that no decision has yet been made on a third series.

The Greatest Dancer sees dance acts of any style or genre compete for a £50,000 cash prize and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

In the auditions, the audience decides who makes it through using a keypad to vote for an act. If more than 75% of the audience vote, the act makes the call backs.

Dance captains Cheryl, Todrick, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison mentor the acts and take a team of three into the live shows where viewers vote for their favourite each week.

It was ballroom duo Michael & Jowita who won The Greatest Dancer 2020 live last weekend.

The pair, mentored by Oti, beat Team Cheryl's Lily & Joseph and Team Matthew's Harrison Vaughan to the title in the final.

Meanwhile, a Celebrity special of The Greatest Dancer for Sport Relief will air this week.

Two teams of celebrities will each learn and perform a routine for The Greatest Dancer Dance Captains who will decide the winner.

On one team are singer and theatre star Alexandra Burke, gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, singer Jay McGuinness, singer, theatre star Kimberley Walsh and singer Harry Judd.

Their rivals include Olympian Louis Smith, singer HRVY, social media sensation Saffron Barker and actress Katie McGlynn.

The special will form part of Sport Relief on Friday, March 13 on BBC One from 7PM.