The Greatest Dancer Sport Relief: First look at the new celebrity special

A celebrity special of The Greatest Dancer for Sport Relief airs tonight - here's a first look.

In a first, 2020 will see a one-off spin-off of BBC One's hit dance competition The Greatest Dancer for Sport Relief.

The special will air tonight as part of the Sport Relief telethon on Friday, March 13 (BBC One, from 7.00pm).

Two teams of celebrities will each learn and perform a routine for The Greatest Dancer Dance Captains – Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

The four piece will offer up their comments on who was best before deciding on which team will be the winners.

Taking part on the first team, who will be performing a jazzy West End routine, are singer and theatre star Alexandra Burke, gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, singer Jay McGuinness, singer, theatre star - and Cheryl's Girls Aloud bandmate - Kimberley Walsh and singer Harry Judd.

Their rival team will be showcasing their street dance moves with a line up including Olympian Louis Smith, singer HRVY, social media sensation Saffron Barker and actress Katie McGlynn.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will host the special which will form part of Sport Relief tonight on BBC One from 7PM.

The Greatest Dancer concluded its second series on Saturday night on BBC One.

It was ballroom duo Michael & Jowita who won The Greatest Dancer 2020 live at the weekend.

The pair, mentored by Oti, beat Team Cheryl's Lily & Joseph and Team Matthew's Harrison Vaughan to the title in the live final.

A third series has yet to be officially confirmed by the BBC.