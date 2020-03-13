The Greatest Dancer Celebrity special line up for Sport Relief

A one-off celebrity special of The Greatest Dancer will air tonight for Sport Relief - here's who's on the line up.

BBC One’s hit talent show The Greatest Dancer has been given a Sport Relief twist to be shown as part of the Night of TV tonight (Friday, March 13 - BBC One, from 7.00pm).

With the Sport Relief Greatest Dancer trophy up for grabs, two teams of celebrities will each learn and perform a routine for The Greatest Dancer Dance Captains – Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

The panel will offer up their feedback and will have the final say on which team will be the winners.

Performing a jazzy West End routine for the Dance Captains will be singer and theatre star Alexandra Burke, gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, singer Jay McGuinness, singer, theatre star - and Cheryl's Girls Aloud bandmate - Kimberley Walsh and singer Harry Judd.

Pulling out their slick, street dance moves on the opposing team are Olympian Louis Smith, singer HRVY, social media sensation Saffron Barker and actress Katie McGlynn.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will host the show.

The one-off special forms part of packed night of entertainment on BBC One airing this evening Friday, March 13.

Hosted by Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Maya Jama and Rylan Clark-Neal, the evening will also feature sketches from Line of Duty, Killing Steves and Sir Andy Murray joins comedian Romesh Ranganathan for a round of mini-golf.

The Greatest Dancer concluded its 2020 series on Saturday night on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.