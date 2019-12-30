The Greatest Dancer judges give the low-down on Series 2

The Greatest Dancer judges have spilled all on the brand new series coming to BBC One.

The dance talent show returns to BBC One this weekend (Saturday, January 4) for a second season.

Once again a £50,000 cash prize and the opportunity to perform on Strictly Come Dancing is up for grabs to Britain's most talented dancer.

Dancers of any age and any dance style are welcomed, from ballet to jazz, street to ballroom, contemporary to Krump.

In order to stand a chance of winning they'll need to win over both the audience and the dance captains.

Back for a second year are Multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

For series 2, they're joined by pop star, dancer and choreographer to stars such as Beyonce and Taylor Swift, Todrick Hall.

The four piece have shared all about the second series in the above video.

"It's going to be bigger than ever, it's going to be better than ever," says Cheryl.

The dance captains reveal what it is they're looking for and how competitive they're feeling when it comes to picking the best acts for their teams.

Newcomer Todrick warns his fellow captains: "I feel like 2020 is my year and I have to make sure that Todrick is here to stay.

"I didn't come over from across the pond to be not winning, I'm coming to play and win."

The Greatest Dancer returns Saturday 4th January, 7pm on BBC One.