The Greatest Dancer 2020 begins this weekend - here's all you need to know about series 2.

Following its debut series in 2019, The Greatest Dancer will return to TV to BBC One for a second series this month.

From the air date to the new line up of judges, here's your full guide to The Greatest Dancer on BBC One...

The Greatest Dancer air date

The start date for the first episode has been confirmed for 7PM, Saturday January 4th on BBC One.

The ten-part series will air weekly on Saturday nights throughout the new year.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The Greatest Dancer 2020 judges

The second series will welcome new judge Todrick Hall. He joins returning Dance Captains from series one, multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl; Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison; and Strictly Come Dancing professional and reigning series one champion, Oti Mabuse.

Todrick is a choreographer, actor, dancer, singer, songwriter and director, he has choreographed videos for global superstars including Beyoncé and most recently starred in and co-executive produced the music video to Taylor Swift’s hit single “You Need to Calm Down.”

He said: "Thrilled does not even begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the cast and crew of The Greatest Dancer. As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it's wild to see my career come full circle this way.

"I'm looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success."

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo return to host while Curtis Prichard will be in reception welcoming the acts to the studio.

How The Greatest Dancer works

Once more a range of talent from across the world of dance from ballet to jazz, street to ballroom, contemporary to disco will see if they have what it takes to impress the audience vote and open the famous The Greatest Dancer mirror.

The dancers need to impress at least 75% of the audience for the mirror to open and progress in the competition.

Those that make it through the auditions go through to the callbacks where the dance captains will select nine acts each for their teams in the live shows.

But this year there is a brand new twist at the end of each audition episode, where one Dance Captain will get to pick one act and take them straight through to the live shows.

Expect dramatic auditions, outstanding talent and jaw dropping surprises. But who will become The Greatest Dancer?