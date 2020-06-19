Roman Kemp tipped for The Celebrity Circle line up on Channel 4

Roman Kemp has been tipped to take part in The Celebrity Circle on Channel 4.

It was confirmed this month that The Circle will return for a third series in 2021 together with a Celebrity special.

The Celebrity Circle, as part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer campaign, will air across a week next year.

While no names have been officially announced for the line up just yet, The Sun reports that Roman Kemp is in talks to take part.

The Radio DJ recently appeared on I'm A Celebrity where he finished in third place.

“Roman has told his team he is interested in taking part and they are trying to align his schedules. His career has taken off massively after his stint in the Jungle and now Roman is really in demand," a source shared.

They added: “Filming is planned to take place over a week so it’s a fair chunk of time to take out of his busy diary. But Roman has made it clear he’d love to get involved.

“The Circle allows you to be really creative and Roman has a cheeky, fun side that the production team think could make for really good viewing.”

The Celebrity Circle will film in Manchester later this year before airing in 2021 together with a third series of the main show.

Host Emma Willis will return, and comedian Sophie Willan will resume her role as the inimitable narrator.

Filming will proceed in line with current filming guidelines prompting a change to the format that will see the UK series closely reflect the international versions of the show which are pre-recorded. Accordingly, there will be no studio audience or live shows.

In The Circle, contestants reside in separate apartments and befriend each other using only a social media platform. In the popularity game where anyone can be anyone players rate each other based on whom they like – and dislike. Competing against each other, the most popular players gain power and unpopular players get blocked.

Only once blocked, and before leaving the show, do eliminated players get to meet other players in person for the first time.

Applications are open for those across the UK aged 18+ to take part in the new series. Potential contestants can apply to take part at www.thecirclecasting.com.