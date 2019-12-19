The Apprentice 2019 winner has been revealed after this week's final - spoilers follow!

It was the twelfth and final episode of The Apprentice 2019 this week, as the remaining two candidates competed for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.

It was Carina Lepore who won The Apprentice's latest series, securing investment in her artisan bakehouse.

Carina was in the final with Scarlett Allen-Horton who pitched her new recruitment agency.

Following her victory, Carina told the Press Association (via BBC News): "It's like this euphoric relief. I was so overwhelmed and so happy. It's a feeling that I haven't really felt.

"Me and Scarlett said it the whole way through - we have got massive respect for each other. She is a great businesswoman and she was tough competition for me. I knew that.

"To get told 'You're hired' by Lord Sugar, it was an incredible feeling."

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Carina insisted she didn't take part in the series in a bid for fame.

"I was there for business, I wasn't on there for a TV career," she told the Daily Mail newspaper. "My focus was always on winning the competition. I never pulled focus. I went in to win it and I don't regret anything. I stand by all my decisions.

"All of us have an unbreakable bond because we have been through this crazy experience together."

Carina joins a long list of winners including 2017's double champions Sarah Lynn and James White, Sian Gabbidon, Alana Spencer, Mark Wright, Dr Leah Totton, Ricky Martin and Thomas Pellereau.

All of their businesses now has its £250,000 cash injection, could yours be next?

Series 16 will air on BBC One in 2020.