Who won The Apprentice 2019 this week? Here are all the contestants and full recap of who left in the results

It was the twelfth and final episode of The Apprentice 2019 this week, as the remaining two candidates competed for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.

In this week's episode (December 18), Lord Sugar summoned Carina Lepore and Scarlett Allen-Horton to London and instructed them to launch their new business ideas.

In the final, Carina pitched her artisan bakehouse while Scarlett showcased her new recruitment agency.

The pair enlisted the help of former candidates to create a brand for their company, produce a digital billboard and direct and edit a television advert.

In the end it was Carina Lepore who won The Apprentice 2019 in the final.

Here's a full recap of The Apprentice 2019 results from the series...

The Apprentice 2019 contestants

WINNER: Carina Lepore 30-year-old Owner, Artisan Bakery from South London

RUNNER UP: Scarlett Allen-Horton 32-year-old Owner, Recruitment Company from West Midlands

FIRED WEEK 11: Pamela Laird 29-year-old Owner, Beauty Brand from Dublin, Ireland

FIRED WEEK 11: Lewis Ellis 28-year-old Digital Marketing Project Manager from Lancashire

FIRED WEEK 11: Lottie Lion 19-year-old Librarian from Somerset

FIRED WEEK 10: Dean Ahmad 20-year-old Owner, Sports Management Agency from Essex

FIRED WEEK 9: Marianne Rawlins 36-year-old Owner, Risk Management Consultancy from Stamford, Lincolnshire

FIRED WEEK 9: Thomas Skinner 28-year-old Owner, Pillow Company from East London

FIRED WEEK 8: Ryan-Mark Parsons 19-year-old Luxury Womenswear Consultant from South East London

FIRED WEEK 7: Jemelin Artigas 34-year-old Network Marketing Consultant from South East London

FIRED WEEK 6: Iasha Masood 27-year-old Account Manager from Manchester

FIRED WEEK 5: Riyonn Farsad 30-year-old Events Manager from South London

FIRED WEEK 4: Lubna Farhan 33-year-old Finance Manager from Luton

FIRED WEEK 3: Souleyman Bah 20-year-old Para Athlete and Motivational Speaker from South West London

FIRED WEEK 2: Kenna Ngoma 24-year-old Owner, Ice Cream Company from Greater Manchester

FIRED WEEK 1: Shahin Hassan 36-year-old Chartered Engineer from Birmingham

The Apprentice 2019 aired on BBC One.

You are able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.