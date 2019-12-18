The Apprentice 2019 has arrived and here's where to follow this year's contestants on social media.
This year the opportunity to become Lord Sugar’s next Business partner is tougher than ever.
With a £250,000 investment up for grabs, The Apprentice 2019 has attracted candidates from a range of careers and backgrounds; from an athlete to an artisan bakery owner, from a chartered engineer to a sports management agent, and from a finance manager to a pillow salesman, each must draw from their own experience and natural talent to succeed.
Alongside Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady and Claude Littner return as trusted advisors, who are once again on hand to scrutinise the candidate’s every move. After each task, the candidates must face Lord Sugar in the boardroom, where they will have to fight it out to avoid hearing the dreaded: "You’re fired."
Here's a round up of this year's contestants and where to follow them on social media...
The Apprentice 2019 contestants
Dean Ahmad 20-year-old Owner, Sports Management Agency from Essex
Instagram username: @deanahmad_ Twitter username: @DeanAhmad_
Scarlett Allen-Horton 32-year-old Owner, Recruitment Company from West Midlands
Instagram username: @scarlettallenhorton
Jemelin Artigas 34-year-old Network Marketing Consultant from South East London
Instagram username: @jemelinartigas Twitter username: @JemelinArtigas
Souleyman Bah 20-year-old Para Athlete and Motivational Speaker from South West London
Instagram username: @kingsoulgb Twitter username: @KingSoulGB
Lewis Ellis 28-year-old Digital Marketing Project Manager from Lancashire
Instagram username: @lewis_ellis_ Twitter username: @ImLewisEllis
Lubna Farhan 33-year-old Finance Manager from Luton
Instagram username: @lubnafarhan15
Riyonn Farsad 30-year-old Events Manager from South London
Instagram username: @Riyonn Twitter username: @riyonn_
Shahin Hassan 36-year-old Chartered Engineer from Birmingham
Instagram username: @iamshahinhassan
Pamela Laird 29-year-old Owner, Beauty Brand from Dublin, Ireland
Instagram username: @Pamela_Laird Twitter username: @pamela_laird
Carina Lepore 30-year-old Owner, Artisan Bakery from South London
Instagram username: @carinalepore1
Lottie Lion 19-year-old Librarian from Somerset
Instagram username: @lottie.lion Twitter username: @LottieLion1
Ryan-Mark Parsons 19-year-old Luxury Womenswear Consultant from South East London
Instagram username: @ryanmarkparsons Twitter username: @ryanmarkparsons
Iasha Masood 27-year-old Account Manager from Manchester
Instagram username: @iashamasood Twitter username: @iasha_masood
Kenna Ngoma 24-year-old Owner, Ice Cream Company from Greater Manchester
Instagram username: @KennaNgoma Twitter username: @kennangoma
Marianne Rawlins 36-year-old Owner, Risk Management Consultancy from Stamford, Lincolnshire
Instagram username: @mariannerawlins Twitter username: @itsmariannerawlins
Thomas Skinner 28-year-old Owner, Pillow Company from East London
Instagram username: @iamtomskinner Twitter username: @iamtomskinner
The Apprentice 2019 begins Wednesday, October 2 at 9PM on BBC One.
You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.