The Apprentice 2019 has arrived and here's where to follow this year's contestants on social media.

This year the opportunity to become Lord Sugar’s next Business partner is tougher than ever.

With a £250,000 investment up for grabs, The Apprentice 2019 has attracted candidates from a range of careers and backgrounds; from an athlete to an artisan bakery owner, from a chartered engineer to a sports management agent, and from a finance manager to a pillow salesman, each must draw from their own experience and natural talent to succeed.

Alongside Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady and Claude Littner return as trusted advisors, who are once again on hand to scrutinise the candidate’s every move. After each task, the candidates must face Lord Sugar in the boardroom, where they will have to fight it out to avoid hearing the dreaded: "You’re fired."

Here's a round up of this year's contestants and where to follow them on social media...

The Apprentice 2019 contestants

Dean Ahmad 20-year-old Owner, Sports Management Agency from Essex

Instagram username: @deanahmad_ Twitter username: @DeanAhmad_

Scarlett Allen-Horton 32-year-old Owner, Recruitment Company from West Midlands

Instagram username: @scarlettallenhorton

Jemelin Artigas 34-year-old Network Marketing Consultant from South East London

Instagram username: @jemelinartigas Twitter username: @JemelinArtigas

Souleyman Bah 20-year-old Para Athlete and Motivational Speaker from South West London

Instagram username: @kingsoulgb Twitter username: @KingSoulGB

Lewis Ellis 28-year-old Digital Marketing Project Manager from Lancashire

Instagram username: @lewis_ellis_ Twitter username: @ImLewisEllis

Lubna Farhan 33-year-old Finance Manager from Luton

Instagram username: @lubnafarhan15

Riyonn Farsad 30-year-old Events Manager from South London

Instagram username: @Riyonn Twitter username: @riyonn_

Shahin Hassan 36-year-old Chartered Engineer from Birmingham

Instagram username: @iamshahinhassan

Pamela Laird 29-year-old Owner, Beauty Brand from Dublin, Ireland

Instagram username: @Pamela_Laird Twitter username: @pamela_laird

Carina Lepore 30-year-old Owner, Artisan Bakery from South London

Instagram username: @carinalepore1

Lottie Lion 19-year-old Librarian from Somerset

Instagram username: @lottie.lion Twitter username: @LottieLion1

Ryan-Mark Parsons 19-year-old Luxury Womenswear Consultant from South East London

Instagram username: @ryanmarkparsons Twitter username: @ryanmarkparsons

Iasha Masood 27-year-old Account Manager from Manchester

Instagram username: @iashamasood Twitter username: @iasha_masood

Kenna Ngoma 24-year-old Owner, Ice Cream Company from Greater Manchester

Instagram username: @KennaNgoma Twitter username: @kennangoma

Marianne Rawlins 36-year-old Owner, Risk Management Consultancy from Stamford, Lincolnshire

Instagram username: @mariannerawlins Twitter username: @itsmariannerawlins

Thomas Skinner 28-year-old Owner, Pillow Company from East London

Instagram username: @iamtomskinner Twitter username: @iamtomskinner

The Apprentice 2019 begins Wednesday, October 2 at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.