The Apprentice 2020 applications are now open for you to become a candidate in the next series.

The latest run finished this week and you can apply now to be on The Apprentice next year.

To date Apprentice boss Lord Sugar has given out more than £2 million to fledgling businesses and another £250,000 investment will be up for grabs next year.

With the boardroom doors set to open once again, the application process is now OPEN for you to apply for those over 18.

If your application is successful you will be invited to attend an interview in the new year so keep your diary free!

The successful candidate will set up a new business which will be owned jointly (50/50) with Lord Sugar, and receive a life-changing initial investment worth up to £250,000.

As well as a good business idea, you need to be of 18 years or over, legally entitled to work in the UK without restriction and of course ready to face Lord Sugar in the boardroom.

If you think you've got what it takes, then the process starts here: To apply for The Apprentice CLICK HERE.

It was Carina Lepore who won The Apprentice's latest series in 2019.

She and her baking business received a £250,000 business investment and 50/50 partnership with multi-millionaire business mogul Lord Sugar.

Carina joined a long list of winners including 2017's double champions Sarah Lynn and James White, Sian Gabbidon, Alana Spencer, Mark Wright, Dr Leah Totton, Ricky Martin and Thomas Pellereau.

All of their businesses now has its £250,000 cash injection, could yours be next?

The Apprentice 2019 concluded Wednesday night on BBC One with its grand final.

Series 16 will air in 2020.