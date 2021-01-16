John Bercow 'on Strictly Come Dancing wish list for next series'

Former politician John Bercow is reportedly on Strictly Come Dancing's 'wish list' for the next series.

It's claimed that Strictly bosses want the former Speaker of the House of Commons for the 2021 line up after he stepped down from politics in 2019.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "He’s been in demand ever since he quit the Commons in 2019 but so far has resisted any offers, no matter how much is being offered.

“John is such a big personality and would be so much fun, hence why they’re so keen to get him on board. There has even been talk of offering him more than the standard fee.”

It's the first name rumoured for what will be the nineteenth series of Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to BBC One in the autumn.

It's hoped the show will be able to return to normal after the pandemic forced significant changes to last year's series.

The show aired a shorter than usual run with fewer celebrities, a limited audience, social distancing and pre-recorded group dances.

It was Bill Bailey and pro partner Oti Mabuse who lifted the glitterball in 2020, beating Maisie Smith & Gorka Marquez, HRVY & Janette Manrara and Jamie Laing & Karen Hauer.

The 2020 series also featured the show's first same-sex pairing with boxer Nicola Adams dancing with pro partner Katya Jones.

However their time on the series was cut short after Katya tested positive for coronavirus, forcing them to quit the competition.

