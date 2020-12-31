Strictly Come Dancing's professionals will dance in the new year tonight on BBC One.

Strictly Come Dancing's pro dancers are set to take to the floor for one last dance of 2020 during BBC One’s The Big New Year's In.

Following another sensational series that finished earlier this month, the Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be taking to the floor one last time in 2020 with a very special New Year’s Eve routine as part of BBC One’s The Big New Years In.

Featuring ten professional dancers and filmed earlier in the year in the Strictly ballroom, the specially choreographed routine will see the professionals dance to a special New Year’s Eve mash-up of I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) and Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez.

The performance will feature Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Nancy Xu, Amy Dowden and Aljaž Skorjanec.

The Big New Years In will see Paddy McGuinness host a star-studded party on BBC One as he starts the countdown to 2021 with music, games and surprises, plus the whole nation will be invited to play along in a hilarious quiz of 2020, featuring a special song from Sheridan Smith.

Joining Paddy on the big night will be Maya Jama alongside Shirley Ballas, Jordan North and Chris Kamara plus there will be an unmissable performance from The Frock Destroyers and lots more besides.

The Big New Year's In airs at 9PM on Thursday 31 December on BBC One.

