A peak audience of more than 13 million viewers tuned in to the Strictly Come Dancing final.

After nine weeks, the competition came to a close last night as the Strictly 2020 winner was crowned by viewers.

Advertisements

Bill Bailey and pro partner Oti Mabuse lifted the glitterball, beating Maisie Smith & Gorka Marquez, HRVY & Janette Manrara and Jamie Laing & Karen Hauer.

The show was watched by an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, peaking with 13.2 million.

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller of BBC One said: "Strictly has provided much needed sparkle to our weekends this Autumn and last night's final brought pure joy to over 13 million viewers all over the UK as Bill and Oti lifted the glitter ball."

Before the Strictly final at 6PM, Celebrity Mastermind launched its new series with 6.5 million viewers while afterwards Michael McIntyre's The Wheel averaged 6.7 million.

The night's TV followed a press conference from Prime Minister Boris Johnson which saw parts of England put back on lockdown over the Christmas period due to the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisements

In Strictly's live episode, hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly paid tribute to the workers who made the 2020 series possible.

"Earlier this year we didn't know if Strictly could even happen," said Claudia. "Tonight our audience is made up of the brilliant team that got us here - Thank you so much."

Tess added: "Thank you team. If people ever needed cheering up, it's now.

"So after a tough day we are going to try our very best to keep you entertained with an unforgettable night of dance."

Strictly Come Dancing will return in 2021.

Advertisements

You can catch up on past episodes of the series online now via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy