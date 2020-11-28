Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

It's week five this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7:15PM with an hour and a half long show running until 8:30PM.

But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's latest Strictly Come Dancing live show...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Seven celebs are remaining competition tonight. Making up 2020's current Strictly Come Dancing line up are broadcaster Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Also on the cast are TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, comedian Bill Bailey, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and singer HRVY.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first to be eliminated before former American Footballer Jason Bell left. The Wanted star Max George was third out while actress Caroline Quentin was eliminated last weekend.

Meanwhile, champion boxer Nicola Adams was forced to quit in November.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Dances and songs - Week 6

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Clara and Aljaž

Jive to River Deep Mountain High by Tina Turner

Ranvir and Giovanni

American Smooth to I Say a Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin

Maisie and Gorka

Quickstep to When You're Smiling by Andy Williams

HRVY and Janette

Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay

Bill and Oti

Jive to One Way Or Another by Blondie

Jamie and Karen

Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor

JJ and Amy

Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as the remaining couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday 28 November at 7:15PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Craig Revel Horwood will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 30 points currently on offer.

Those marks will be combined with the viewer votes to leave the two couples with the lowest combined scores to face each other in the dreaded dance-off.

It’s then up to the judges to decide who to save and who to send home. Sunday’s show will also feature a musical performance from Gary Barlow.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

