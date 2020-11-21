Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?
It's week five this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.
Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7:15PM with an hour and a half long show running until 8:45PM.
But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?
Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's latest Strictly Come Dancing live show...
Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up
Eight celebs are remaining competition tonight. Making up 2020's current Strictly Come Dancing line up are broadcaster Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.
Also on the cast are actress Caroline Quentin and TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.
Completing the contestants are comedian Bill Bailey, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and singer HRVY.
Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first to be eliminated before former American Footballer Jason Bell left. Last weekend The Wanted star Max George was eliminated.
Meanwhile, champion boxer Nicola Adams was forced to quit in November.
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Dances and songs - Week 5
In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:
Bill and Oti
American Smooth to Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra
Caroline and Johannes
Cha Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass
Clara and Aljaž
Samba to That's The Way (I Like It) by KC and The Sunshine Band
HRVY and Janette
Tango to Golden by Harry Styles
Jamie and Karen
Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C&C Music Factory
JJ and Amy
Quickstep to For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder
Maisie and Gorka
Salsa to Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor
Ranvir and Giovanni
Argentine Tango to When Doves Cry by Prince
Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Anton du Beke will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 30 points currently on offer.
Those marks will be combined with the viewer votes to leave the two couples with the lowest combined scores to face each other in the dreaded dance-off.
It’s then up to the judges to decide who to save and who to send home. Sunday’s show will also feature a musical performance from Billy Ocean.
Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.