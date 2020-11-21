Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

It's week five this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7:15PM with an hour and a half long show running until 8:45PM.

But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's latest Strictly Come Dancing live show...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Eight celebs are remaining competition tonight. Making up 2020's current Strictly Come Dancing line up are broadcaster Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Also on the cast are actress Caroline Quentin and TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

Completing the contestants are comedian Bill Bailey, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and singer HRVY.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first to be eliminated before former American Footballer Jason Bell left. Last weekend The Wanted star Max George was eliminated.

Meanwhile, champion boxer Nicola Adams was forced to quit in November.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Dances and songs - Week 5

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Bill and Oti

American Smooth to Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra

Caroline and Johannes

Cha Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass

Clara and Aljaž

Samba to That's The Way (I Like It) by KC and The Sunshine Band

HRVY and Janette

Tango to Golden by Harry Styles

Jamie and Karen

Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C&C Music Factory

JJ and Amy

Quickstep to For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder

Maisie and Gorka

Salsa to Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor

Ranvir and Giovanni

Argentine Tango to When Doves Cry by Prince

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as the remaining couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday 21 November at 7:15PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Anton du Beke will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 30 points currently on offer.

Those marks will be combined with the viewer votes to leave the two couples with the lowest combined scores to face each other in the dreaded dance-off.

It’s then up to the judges to decide who to save and who to send home. Sunday’s show will also feature a musical performance from Billy Ocean.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

