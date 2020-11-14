Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

It's week four this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7:25PM with a nearly two-hour long show running until just after 8:40PM.

But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's latest Strictly Come Dancing live show...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Nine celebs remaining competition tonight. Making up 2020's current Strictly Come Dancing line up are broadcaster Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Also on the cast are The Wanted star Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

Completing the contestants are comedian Bill Bailey, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and singer HRVY.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first to be eliminated before former American Footballer Jason Bell left last weekend.

Meanwhile, champion boxer Nicola Adams was forced to quit during the show during the week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Dances and songs - Week 4

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Bill and Oti

Couple's Choice to Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang

Caroline and Johannes

Waltz to With You I'm Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright

Clara and Aljaž

Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews

HRVY and Janette

Salsa to Dynamite by BTS

Jamie and Karen

Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings

JJ and Amy

Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler

Maisie and Gorka

Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Max and Dianne

American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr.

Ranvir and Giovanni

Cha Cha to Oye Como Va / I Like It Like That by Santana / Pete Rodriguez

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as the remaining couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday 14 November at 7:10PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Anton du Beke will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 30 points currently on offer.

Those marks will be combined with the viewer votes to leave the two couples with the lowest combined scores to face each other in the dreaded dance-off.

It’s then up to the judges to decide who to save and who to send home. Sunday’s show will also feature a musical performance from The Vamps.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

