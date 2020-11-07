Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

It's week three this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7:25PM with a nearly two-hour long show running until just after 9PM.

But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's latest Strictly Come Dancing live show...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Eleven celebs remaining competition tonight. Making up 2020's current Strictly Come Dancing line up are broadcaster Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, champion boxer Nicola Adams and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Also on the cast are The Wanted star Max George, former American Footballer Jason Bell, actress Caroline Quentin and TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

Completing the contestants are comedian Bill Bailey, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and singer HRVY.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first to be eliminated last weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Dances and songs - Week 3

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Bill and Oti

Paso Doble to The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Caroline and Johannes

Couples’ Choice to Everything’s Coming Up by Roses Ethel Merman from Gypsy

Clara and Aljaž

Tango to Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera from Moulin Rouge

HRVY and Janette

Cha Cha to Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee from Gnomeo and Juliet

Jamie and Karen

Charleston to Zero To Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas from Hercules

Jason and Luba

Paso Doble to the Star Wars Theme by John Williams from Star Wars

JJ and Amy

Foxtrot to Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head by B.J. Thomas from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Maisie and Gorka

American Smooth to Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel from Frozen II

Max and Dianne

Couples’ Choice to The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman from The Simpsons Movie

Nicola and Katya

Jive to Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta from Grease

Ranvir and Giovanni

Foxtrot to Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as the remaining couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday 7 November at 7:25PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 30 points currently on offer.

Those marks will be combined with the viewer votes to leave the two couples with the lowest combined scores to face each other in the dreaded dance-off.

It’s then up to the judges to decide who to save and who to send home. Sunday’s show will also feature a musical performance from The Kanneh-Masons, as well as a very special Remembrance Day performance from our Strictly professionals, in tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

