Gemma Collins tipped for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom

Gemma Collins has been tipped for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

Gemma took part on Dancing On Ice last year but could be set for Strictly Come Dancing after it was reported that BBC bosses have finally opened the door for reality stars to take part.

Bookmakers Boylesports have given her even odds of appearing on this year's line up.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Gemma Collins is attracting huge support to make her way onto the Strictly dancefloor."

Gemma previously clashed with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood after saying she wanted to take part in the show.

“Gemma Collins would be fun on the show but it's not very often that we have reality stars take to the ballroom," he said in 2017.

Craig added: “We generally have people of a higher calibre than that.”

Gemma responded to Craig's jibe and said she would prove him wrong if given the chance.

“I find his comment funny," Gemma told The Sun newspaper. “I’m not low rent, Craig. We’ve all got to start somewhere and it’s a shame to just knock someone out of giving them a chance because they don’t think I’m high calibre enough."

And Gemma added: “If anything, I’d probably bring a different audience to the BBC.

“It’ll be called the BGC by the time I’ve finished with rumba-ing it up.”

Meanwhile, other names among the famous faces who could be competing in the 2020 Strictly series are Lorraine Kelly.

The Scottish presenter was initially priced at 10/1 but following some speculative bets, she tumbled into 10/11 making her one of the most likely contestants alongside 4/5 chance Jamie Laing.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

This year's show is expected to start in October, with a shorter than usual run due to the pandemic.