Brooklyn Beckham has been linked to Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Brooklyn is the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

After recently announcing his engagement to partner Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn is said to now be in talks to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

"Brooklyn would be a dream signing for Strictly. He is being written about absolutely everywhere," a source told the Daily Mail on Sunday newspaper. "He has a huge social media following and would raise the profile of the show, not just in the UK, but also in America..."

However the insider suggested that "shy" Brooklyn may not be rushing to accept the offer.

The source added: "The issue, though, is that Brooklyn is a shy boy and, other than dancing at the odd party, he doesn’t have much experience."

It's also claimed that ITV have approached Brooklyn with a view to securing him for I'm A Celebrity which this year will film in Wales due to the ongoing pandemic.

As yet, neither ITV nor BBC have confirmed any names for their respective shows

Further rumoured celebs for the Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt, social media star Holly H, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Also linked to the cast are Westlife singer Mark Feehily, Radio DJ Clara Amfo and presenter Michelle Ackerley.

The new series of Strictly is expected to launch in October with a shorter series due to the pandemic.