Ben Shephard has revealed his wife has stopped him from taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

TV host Ben, who fronts shows such as Good Morning Britain, Ninja Warrior and Tipping Point, says his partner is "not interested in me having an affair."

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today, Ben told guest host Andi Peters: "I would love to do Strictly.

“As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance - it doesn't make me a good dancer, obviously."

He then continued: "But, my wife really doesn't want me to do Strictly, I have spoken about this publicly.

"She's not interested in me having an affair, which seems very narrow-minded."

Ben went on: "I think it would be an amazing opportunity.

"I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night but as things stand, this is a negotiation that needs to happen between the people in my life."

He then joked: ”I can get myself into a lot of trouble here."

While Ben isn't taking part in Strictly this year, those currently rumoured for the 2020 line up include TikTok star Holly H, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Also linked to the cast are Westlife's Mark Feehily and Presenter Michelle Ackerley.

However as yet no names have been officially confirmed for the new series.

This year's Strictly Come Dancing is expected to launch in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter than usual series due to the ongoing pandemic.

They said in a statement: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year. The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.