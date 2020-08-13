Nadiya Bychkova has revealed all on the surprise competition between the pro dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.

Nadiya is one of the professionals on the BBC One series and is preparing for the new season this autumn.

Advertisements

In a new interview on FUBAR Radio this week, she spoke about behind the scenes going on and shared her excitement ahead of the new series.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, Nadiya revealed that fans of the show might be surprised at the relationships between the dancers.

“All of us girls are pretty close, which probably would be something that people would not expect. But all of us are pretty close. Every summer we talk about going on holidays together,' she shared.

When asked if there were any rivalries on the show, she said that the girls didn’t have any but confessed: “I don’t want to be saying too much but there’s more competition between the boys to be honest!”

Advertisements

Nadiya went on to confirm that Strictly would be on air this year but could look very different due to the pandemic.

She said: “I’m sure it will be different, but it might be even better! I think we all are so excited about actually Strictly’s happening... I can’t wait to get back on the dance floor.

"Restrictions are changing all the time, literally, from day to day, so we will see. I mean the work everyone did in production to make it happen, so I’m really looking forward to it and so excited to be dancing with everyone soon.

"It doesn’t matter even if it will be from a distance, it’s still good enough!”

Advertisements

Finally, when asked about the big rumour that judge Bruno Tonioli will not appear in this year’s series due to travel restrictions, Nadiya commented: “It will be different without him. I think he always added something extra, something spectacular.”

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One later this year.