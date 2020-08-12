Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has been linked to Strictly Come Dancing's latest series.

The reality star rose to fame on last summer's show where she finished runner up with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Now Molly-Mae could be set for another TV challenge.

Bookies have tipped her to take part in this year's Strictly after bosses reportedly lifted a supposed ban on reality stars.

John Hill, spokesperson for bookmakers Coral, said: "Molly-Mae was one of the stars of Love Island in 2019 and our betting suggests her next challenge could come on the Strictly dance floor this year.

"Although we wouldn't rule out Molly-Mae from shining up the dance floor, she is not amongst the early favourites to lift the Glitterball Trophy."

It was claimed last year that show bosses had relaxed their rules on signing up certain celebrities after Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing joined the line up.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time: "They said previously that low-rent reality stars like Jamie would not be allowed on the show but things now seem to have changed.

“There’s only so many famous faces out there so clearly they have decided enough is enough and have had to retreat a bit in order to get enough celebs this year.”

For now however no names have been officially confirmed for Strictly.

More celebrities rumoured for this year's line up currently include Love Island voice over Iain Stirling, presenter Michelle Ackerley and Westlife's Mark Feehily.

The new series of Strictly is expected to launch in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement earlier this year. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.