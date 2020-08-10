Strictly Come Dancing taking 'extreme measures' to ensure series goes ahead

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly planning '100 different formats' to ensure a series can air this year.

The BBC One series is scheduled to begin in October but is facing challenges in the new era of travel restrictions and social distancing.

Bosses are said to have planned for every eventuality to keep the show on air.

"Preparing for this year’s show is a huge headache. The goalposts keep moving, so the big decisions are being left to the last minute so we’re as up to date as possible," a source said.

They told The Sun newspaper: “But any concrete things we can decide on now, we are doing. Making one hit series is hard enough. As things stand, we are having to plan for hundreds.

“The slightest change to the rules could have a massive impact on how the show is filmed."

One change already confirmed is a shorter than usual series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement previously. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Other changes are expected to include no studio audience while only around 25% of the usual workforce will be employed.

Showbiz entourages, hair and make up teams, and family and friends are all set to be banned from the studio.

Meanwhile celebrity and professional pairings will reportedly be based on height alone rather than allowing the celebs and pros to mingle together to see who has the best chemistry with one another.

Group dances involving in the celebrities are similarly not going to happen, while the show's professionals will isolate and pre-record their group numbers in advance of the series airing.

BBC entertainment controller Kate Phillips recently revealed she's confident changes put in place will allow the series to air as planned.

It's rumoured Strictly will start on October 24 on BBC One and run for nine weeks.

