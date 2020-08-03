BBC confident Strictly Come Dancing will make it to screens this year

The BBC are confident Strictly Come Dancing will make it to screens this year.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is facing challenges in the new era of travel restrictions and social distancing.

Now BBC entertainment controller Kate Phillips has revealed she's positive changes put in place will allow the series to air as planned.

"There is a feeling if Strictly is back then all is OK with the world," she told the Daily Star newspaper.

This year's Strictly is already confirmed to have a shorter run with social distancing in place backstage alongside regular testing.

Even if there is another lockdown, the BBC boss believes things will be able to continue.

"I've looked at international versions. Some have already done it during lockdown and we could see it was doable without an audience," she added.

And if someone were to test positive for coronavirus, it's hoped the measures put in place would only leave them and their partner affected.

"The celebrities will have contact with their partner and work together closely. We will minimise contact with the others," explained Kate. "If someone tests positive for Covid then it would just be them and their partner affected. Everyone else could hopefully continue."

As yet the start date and line up for this year's Strictly are to be confirmed.

Those rumoured for the official cast include Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling and TikTok star Holly H.

Also linked to the cast are TV host Michelle Ackerley and Westlife's Mark Feehily, who could reportedly be a part of Strictly's first ever same sex pairing.

The new series of Strictly is rumoured to be launching in October this year after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

