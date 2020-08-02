Phillip Schofield 'in talks to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing'

Phillip Schofield is reportedly in talks for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season.

The TV host, who fronts shows such as This Morning and Dancing On Ice, is said to have been made a "big-money offer".

The Daily Star on Sunday report that bosses are keen for Phillip to be in the show's first same-sex couple.

A source said: "Top-secret talks have been happening for a few weeks and an offer has been made.

"The hope is Phillip would dance with another man. If it happens it would be a beautiful and important moment both for him and for the show."

The claims follow Phillip coming out as gay before an emotional This Morning appearance earlier this year.

"I was getting to the point where I didn't like myself very much because I wasn't being honest. I have to be that person on the other side of the sofa telling their story," he said back in February.

Meanwhile more names rumoured for the Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, famous TikToker Holly H, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

Also linked to the cast are TV host Michelle Ackerley and Westlife's Mark Feehily.

The new series of Strictly is expected to launch in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter run.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a recent statement.

They added: "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.