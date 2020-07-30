Strictly Come Dancing 'struggling to sign big stars due to low fees'

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly struggling to sign up big name stars.

Supposedly low fees have apparently put off a number of celebrities from taking part in the show.

The Sun newspaper reports that offers of up to £60,000 have been put out but it's seemingly not been enough for some stars.

Actresses including Michelle Keegan, Tamzin Outhwaite and Gillian Anderson as well as singer Jessie J are among those rumoured to have been approached by bookers.

An agent is quoted by the tabloid: "There’s a new curse of Strictly — they don’t pay and appearing will do nothing for your career.

“It’s not just the chance of you waltzing off with your partner, now the cash is poor and you waltz off into obscurity. No one wants to do it.”

They went on to say that it was "not worth it for the cash", adding: “The BBC has no problem getting smaller stars like people who left Corrie a while back and have done little since, but the really big names like Michelle, who will draw in the viewers, they are struggling to land.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to TV in the autumn - lockdown permitting.

While no names have been confirmed yet, those rumoured for the official cast include Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling and TikTok star Holly H.

Also linked to the cast are TV host Michelle Ackerley and Westlife's Mark Feehily, who could reportedly be a part of Strictly's first ever same sex pairing.

The new series of Strictly is expected to launch in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement last month. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

